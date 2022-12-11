SPOKANE, Wash. - Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested two people in connection to a drive-by shooting near the intersection of Perry and 7th on Saturday.
According to SPD, dispatch received calls from several people reporting a drive by shooting at around 6:30 p.m. Based on these calls, police were able to determine a suspect vehicle.
While driving to the scene, officers located the vehicle at the intersection of 1st and Pine. Two people were arrested from the vehicle in connection to the shooting.
SPD said one person appeared to be grazed in the shooting and suffered minor injuries.