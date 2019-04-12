Spokane Police officers arrested two men accused of stealing more than $11,000 worth of furniture from staged homes on Thursday.
At around 4:30 am Thursday morning, Spokane Police received a call from a woman who was alerted by her surveillance system that two men were stealing furniture from her vacant house and loading it into the back of a U-Haul truck.
When officers arrived to the home located in the development across Highway 195 from Qualchan Golf Course, the suspects were gone. Officers noted another house in the same area also had furniture stolen. Both homes were for sale and vacant but were staged with new furniture.
About eight hours later, officers were called to a suspicious activity and possible drugs call on W. 22nd, just north of the original call. Officers who responded to the original burglary call identified a U-Haul as the same one observed in the earlier burglary.
Officers detained 29-year-old Adison Mortenson and 25-year-old Anthony Huerta in connection to the burglaries.
Detectives were called to the scene and executed a search warrant at the residence and recovered most of the property from both houses valued at over $11,000, including complete bedroom sets, end tables, a dining room table, paintings and decorations.
Most of the items were returned to the staging company and additional stolen property was recovered. Detectives are working to follow up with additional victims and get their property returned.
Mortenson and Huerta were both booked into the Spokane County Jail on charges of Residential Burglary, Theft and Malicious Mischief due to damage done to the property during the burglary.
"Video surveillance was key in getting a good suspect and vehicle description but the diligent neighbors looking out for suspicious activity brought this this case to a close quickly," Spokane Police said in a release.