On Monday, Spokane Police arrested two men who were driving a stolen 2009 BMW in the Lidgerwood neighborhood.
According to SPD, an officer attempted to stop the car when it took off at high speeds. The officer did not pursue.
Not long after, officers learned that the car crashed a few blocks away on Standard near North Foothills Drive.
The driver, 35-year-old Chadd Benefield, and passenger, 28-year-old Joseph Williams, took off on foot after crashing. Officers were able to find Benefield and Williams hiding behind a business and were taken into custody.
According to SPD, Williams has 8 felony convictions and 5 misdemeanor convictions including drug possession, vehicular assault and eluding police.
Benefield has 22 total convictions, 11 are felony convictions and 11 are misdemeanor convictions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.