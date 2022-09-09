Weather Alert

An Air Quality Alert has been issued by: Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency The Washington Department of Ecology has announced an Air Quality Alert for the Spokane area, due to expected wildfire smoke from Oregon and Idaho fires. The alert runs through Monday morning when conditions will be reassessedd. Burning restrictions are in effect. Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive persons may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. When air quality in Unhealthy, everyone should limit their time outdoors, and people with asthma, respiratory infections, diabetes, lung or heart disease should stay indoors.