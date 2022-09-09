SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department has arrested two more people in connection to a drive-by shooting in May.
On Wednesday. 23-year-old Zachary Seeton was arrested and charged with two counts of drive-by shooting and one count of assault. On Friday, a minor was arrested on the same charges.
Last Updated: Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.
A suspect has been arrested in connection to multiple drive-by shootings in Spokane over the last few days.
Gregory Lynch, 20-years-old and a three-time felon, is looking at charges of drive-by shooting, first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Lynch is suspected in the Monday night shooting that left a woman seriously injured and another on Tuesday night. Police said he is allegedly responsible for firing more than 40 rounds at homes, cars and neighborhoods.
Several law enforcement groups collaborated on identifying Lynch and making the arrest.
Police learning Lynch was at a West Central apartment building Wednesday night and surrounded the building around 8 p.m. After three hours, officers and SWAT successfully made Lynch surrender and come out to be arrested.
Lynch was booked into Spokane County Jail.