SPOKANE, Wash. — Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested two 20-year-olds, and seized drugs, cash, ammunition and vehicles in early January.
According to a release from SPD, officers arrested Shayne Winston and Devin Robinson on Jan. 6 for multiple charges including money laundering, forgery and organized crime.
Officers recovered about 251.1 grams of a brick of cocaine, ammunition, $15,000 cash and four vehicles.
As of Jan. 20 at 1:30 p.m. both were held in the Spokane County Jail. Winston's bond was set at $1,000,000 and Robinson's at $5,000.