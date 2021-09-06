SPOKANE, WA- A nine hour standoff ended with a wanted felon being arrested by Spokane Police with an assist from a police K9.
SPD says on Monday morning at around 8:00am, officers responded to the 1500 block of E. 7th Avenue for reports of a burglary that had happened overnight. Officers arrived and spoke with the victim, who said she knew who the suspect was and gave them a possible location.
Officers learned that the alleged suspect, 33-year-old Jack Magness, was wanted for felony Harassment and a separate felony warrant out of Idaho.
Police went to the residence that Magness was suspected to be at and knocked on the door. Magness initially opened the door before slamming it in the officers' face.
Due to the fact that Magness is a convicted felon and had several felony warrants out for his arrest, officers set up a perimeter around the residence to prevent him from escaping while waiting for backup.
Additional units including SPD SWAT and K9 arrived, as well as the Hostage Negotiation Team to try and bring the standoff to a peaceful end. A search warrant for the residence was also obtained.
Police learned that Magness may have barricaded himself inside the attic of the residence. SPD says several hours of de-escalation tactics were attempted, but the suspect refused to engage in any communication with police.
Chemical agents were utilized due to the potential danger to officers who were entering a very small space, the attic, where Magness had the upper hand. The chemical agents were initially unsuccessful.
After nearly nine hours of not being able to communicate with Magness, K9 Trace was deployed into the attic, and found Magness in a "fortified position."
Magness was still uncooperative, and so another chemical agent was deployed, this time with success. Magness was taken into custody without further incident.
"This incident highlights the capability and importance of SPD K9," Officer Stephen Anderson with Spokane Police wrote, "K9 Trace located a dangerous suspect in a space difficult for SPD officers to maneuver safely without the risk of being exposed to serious injury."
Magness was taken into custody for his outstanding felony warrants and was also charged with Fugitive from Justice, Resisting Arrest, and Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer.