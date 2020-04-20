SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police arrested a woman Sunday night after they say she threatened a resident with a taser and discharged it during an argument.
SPD says around 11:30 on April 19, a victim said he was outside his front door when a group of kids walked by and started taunting his dog. The man told the kids to "just keep walking and go home," but the kids then began yelling homophobic slurs at him.
Moments after the kids walked by, 44-year-old Jennifer Franks approached the man's residence yelling "they're just kids," along with expletives and homophobic slurs.
The victim and witnesses state that Franks pulled out a taser, initiated the taser spark, and began pointing it at him and then into the air.
One witness says Franks heard Franks using homophobic slurs and saying "oh don't worry, I have a taser if that *expletive* does anything."
SPD says probable cause was developed for malicious threat and fear of harm (hate bias) and weapon brandishing or intimidating. Franks was taken into custody and booked into the Spokane County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.