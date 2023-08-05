SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department's Violent Crimes Task Force and Special Investigations Unit arrested a 36-year-old man who was in possession of drugs and stolen guns.
Police issued multiple search warrants at multiple locations in northwest Spokane. There has been an ongoing investigation into this suspect and their drug distribution around the city.
While entering the locations, investigators seized a stolen handgun, a large amount of ammunition, around 8,000-10,000 illicit fentanyl pills and approximately $120,000 in cash.
The 36-year-old man was arrested and booked into Spokane County Jail for possession of controlled substance with intent to sell and possession of a stolen firearm.
Additional arrests in this case are pending. Spokane police will continue combating this fentanyl epidemic.