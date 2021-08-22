SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are asking for the community's help to find a missing 78-year-old woman last seen in the Nevawood neighborhood.
The family of Vicky Powell said she walked away from their house on the 300 block of E. Walton Avenue Saturday and has not returned.
Powell has short term memory loss, she is blind and diabetic. She is said to have her dog Izzy with her, who is a black chow.
Here's Powell's description:
- White hair
- Blue eyes
- Matching brown shirt and sweatpants
- Backpack
- 5'2"
- 220 pounds
Crime check asks anyone who sees Powell to call them at (509) 456-2233.