SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old boy.
Hunter Simmons was last seen at about 1:30 pm Tuesday in the area of of the 3400 block of E Carlisle Avenue. He was last seen wearing a red or grey shirt and black track pants.
Police are requesting help finding Simmons due to his cognitive function, age and the amount of time he's been missing.
Spokane Police are asking everyone to be watchful and assist in finding Simmons. They say it's imperative that he be found and returned home.
If you see him, you are asked to call Crime Check as soon as possible at (509)456-2233.
Simmons was also reported missing on July 12. He was found later that day.