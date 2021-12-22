UPDATE:
Robert Bachman has been found safe.
PREVIOUS COVERGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of a 79-year-old man with Alzheimer's has reported him missing, fearing he may have become lost looking for a cabin they used to own.
The man, Robert Bachman, is a white male, 5'10", weighs about 160 pounds with white hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a hat with a light gray jacket.
He was last seen driving a blue 2019 Subaru Crosstrek, Washington License plate BOE8124.
Bachman's family recalls him talking about the cabin. He was reportedly contacted by a citizen in the area of Cooper and Mt. Spokane Dr. Tuesday night and said he was lost and looking for the cabin.
He has not been seen since.
If you see Bachman's vehicle or him please call 509-456-2233 reference case number 2021-20218205.