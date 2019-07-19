SPOKANE, Wash. - Detectives are asking the public for help identifying the occupants of a vehicle, who may be connected to a recent shooting.
The Spokane Police Department sent out several surveillance photos taken from a camera at the intersection of Main and Division on Saturday July 13 at about 1:20 am.
Moments before the photos were taken, two Eastern Washington University football players, Dehonta Hayes and Keith Moore, were shot just southwest of the intersection.
Hayes was released from the hospital hours after the incident, while Moore was released on Monday.
Anyone with information about the incident or the occupants of the pictured vehicle is encouraged to contact the Spokane Police Department Major Crimes Unit through Crime Check at (509)456-2233.