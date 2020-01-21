Spokane Police ask for help identifying suspects they say stole property of recently deceased couple

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two men suspected of stealing property from the home of a recently deceased couple.
On Tuesday, January 21, the police shared photos of the men, who are suspected of using credit cards that were stolen during a burglary earlier this month.
In the same incident, a car was also stolen and numerous other items of value were taken from a home where two elderly occupants had recently passed away. Irreplaceable heirlooms and keepsakes were also taken, according to police.
The SPD Patrol Anti-Crime Team is asking for any help from the public in identifying the men. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Kennedy at (509)370-1583.
