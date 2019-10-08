Spokane Police are asking for the public help locating a missing 17-year-old.
According to police, Sara McNease was last seen in the parking lot of Spokane Community College. Her car and personal things were left in the parking lot.
Police say she may be with an unknown male but they do not know the circumstances around the incident.
Sara is 5-foot-6-inches, 200-pounds, with blonde curly hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with blue jeans and boots.
If you have information on her whereabouts, please call Crime Check at (509) 456 - 2233.
