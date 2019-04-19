SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are requesting the public's help in looking for a missing 12-year-old.
Spokane Police say Tyler Jones was last seen in the area of the 800 block of W. Lincoln Blvd. in the area of Eagle Ridge. He was last seen wearing grey speckled sweatpants with lime green zippers, an unknown top and black high top shoes with an Oregon Ducks backpack.
Due to his age, not being familiar with the area and the amount of time he has been missing, Spokane Police are asking for the public's help finding him.
Spokane Police are asking for everyone to be watchful and assist in locating Jones. It's imperative that he be located and returned home.
If you see him, please call Crime Check as soon as possible at (509)456-2233.