SPOKANE, Wash. - A number of people remain on the Spokane Police Department's Missing Person Cases list and they're asking for the public's help finding them.
Here are the descriptions for each of the 14 listed cases:
- Bennie Chambless, DOB 9/13/1965
Bennie was last seen at work in Spokane Valley on 5/17/19. Bennie is currently transient and has been staying at local shelters. Bennie is not answering his phone and has missed several days of work.
If you have any information regarding Bennie’s whereabouts, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20090746.
- Danniela Shaver, DOB 11/10/1991
Family reports that Danniela was last known to be at Sacred Heart Medical Center and left against medical advice on 5/13/19. Family has not heard from Danniela since then.
If you have any information regarding Danniela’s whereabouts, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20091626.
- William Waldbillig, DOB 10/10/1950
William hasn’t been seen since approximately 3/23/19 after he was transported to a local hospital by ambulance. William has not been to his apartment since that time and no one has heard from or seen him. It is unknown if William has any family in the area.
If you have any information regarding William’s whereabouts, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20087899.
- Richard Coffee, DOB 12/30/1962
Richard last spoke with his mom while he was at WalMart on N. Colton in the evening hours of 5/11/19. Richard’s mom states that he never returned home and has not contacted her since then. The vehicle Richard was driving was later found near SCC.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Richard, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233, and reference SPD case 2019-20086169.
- Alan M. Lloyd, DOB 1/23/1978
Alan was last seen in mid-March out in the Spokane Valley. Alan may using drugs and may be transient at this time.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Alan, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233, and reference SPD case 2019-20077032.
- Michael Demoville, DOB 2/11/1995
Michael’s mom reports that Michael was last seen leaving his brother’s residence on foot on 5/4/19. Michael may suffer from mental health issues.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Michael, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233, and reference SPD case 2019-20080439.
- Andrew B. McDowell, DOB 4/14/1983
Andrew’s girlfriend states she has not been heard from Andrew since 4/28/19. Andrew is known to use drugs and may suffer from depression. Andrew is known to hang out near Tiki Lodge, Jimmy’s, The Globe and Fast Eddies. Michael has a surgical scar on left side of face.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Andrew, please call Crime Check at 509.456.2233, and reference SPD case 2019-20081544.
- Nathaniel "Toney" Hairston, DOB 4/9/1968
Family hasn’t heard from Toney since Mother’s Day 2018. Family states Toney would typically reach out to them around the holidays but no one has heard from him. Toney was last known to be living in North Spokane. Toney may struggle with depression and drug use. Toney has a pierced right ear, pierced left nostril and has a mole on right side of face.
If you have any information regarding Toney Hairston, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233, and reference SPD case 2019-20062431.
- Soundra J. Ford, DOB 11/23/1965
Soundra hasn’t contacted family since April 2016. Law enforcement has not been able to contact Soundra’s family to confirm if she’s still missing. Soundra may have moved from Washington State. Law enforcement has not been able to contact the complainant, Soundra’s daughter, to get a status update and no other family has been identified.
If you have any information regarding Soundra Ford, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233, and reference SPD case 2018-20071056.
- Harry A. Tobler, DOB 11/22/1965
Harry’s sister reports that family hasn’t seen or heard from Harry since August of 2018. Harry is transient and was last known to be staying at the UGM Men’s Shelter but family states he is no longer there.
If you have any information regarding Harry Tobler, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233, and reference SPD case 2019-20034496.
- Cassandra "Cassie" R. Aldrich, DOB 1/15/1963
Cassandra was reported missing by her then fiancée, Joshua Thomsen, on 3/20/18 both transient at the time. Joshua has been unreachable to confirm whether Cassandra is still missing. It is believe that Cassandra is transient at this time and may have left the Spokane area since the time of this report.
If you have any information regarding Daniel Foss, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233, and reference SPD case 2018-20051414.
- Antonio "Tony" Lagrou, DOB 6/3/1988
Family has not spoken with Tony since 12/01/17 when he was at work release. It is unlike Tony not to contact family in this amount of time. Tony has ties to Omak but may be in the Spokane area.
If you have any information regarding Tony Lagrou, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233, and reference SPD case 2018-20164434.
- Ihmagin T. Autrey, DOB 1/24/2003
Ihmagin was last seen by family on 1/10/18 when she took off after an argument with her step-mother. Ihmagin may be using drugs.
If you have any information regarding Ihmagin Autrey, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233, and reference SPD case 2018-20006638.
- Ron Smith, DOB 8/21/1945
Ron Smith was reported as missing by a complainant that drove through Spokane. Ron was reportedly picked up hitch hiking in Montana and brought to Spokane on 4/25/18. Ron told the complainant that he was trying to make his way back to Bakersfield, CA where his ranch was. Ron was staying at the Days Inn downtown. Ron never got on the train the next day. Ron's information cannot be confirmed as no record of Ron Smith with this date of birth can be found. Ron was reported to be wearing a straw cowboy hat with a veteran pin, blue jeans, vest and cowboy boots. He looked to be 60 years old, had silver hair and silver trimmed beard.
If you have any information regarding Ron Smith, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233, and reference SPD case 2018-20076435.
The Spokane Police Department also provided these photographs for each person. They did not have a photo available for Ron Smith: