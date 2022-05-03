SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking for your help finding 72-year-old Les Kremer. According to SPD, he walked away from his home near High Drive and hasn't returned.
He was wearing a dark blue jacket and blue jeans when he left his home around 5:30 p.m. A witness called around 7 p.m. saying they saw him near west 10th Avenue and south Cannot street. According to a 9:40 p.m. emergency alert update, Kremer was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black sweatpants and carrying shoes near 4600 North Assembly.
If you see him, call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.