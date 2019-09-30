UPDATE ON SEPTEMBER 30 AT 10:04 PM:

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police officers are continuing to try and coax an armed suspect out of the 76 gas station on the corner of Second Ave. and Walnut Street following a police chase.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released at this hour, has been holed up inside the gas station for four hours and remains armed, according to police.

Police have deployed several resources, including robots, drones and smoke bombs to attempt to get the suspect to give himself up; all efforts to get the suspect out of the gas station have been unsuccessful.

According to Washington State Patrol Troopers, the situation began Monday afternoon when a trooper pulled over a small, red car along Highway 2. A passenger in the car pulled a gun on the Trooper and said "I'm not going back to jail."

The original driver of the car and another passenger got out of the vehicle before the suspect took over the wheel of the car and led Troopers and Spokane Police on a chase to the 76 gas station near Downtown Spokane.

Once inside, the suspect refused to come out. A portion of the gas station that caught on fire around an hour into the standoff.

Spokane Fire Department firefighters were called in to put out the blaze. Protected by Spokane Police, firefighters were able to contain the fire. Authorities still aren't sure what caused the fire.

Second Ave. and Walnut Street are both closed off to the public while police continue to respond to the situation. Officials have also shut the power off to the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.