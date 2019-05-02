SPOKANE, Wash. - New court documents filed Thursday afternoon show that Spokane Police believe the man shot and killed at 5th and Fiske Sunday night was also armed with a gun and had been exchanging bullets with someone else just before his death.
Jason Allison's murder is so far unsolved, but according to the court documents, police believe that the person who killed him lives or was staying in the home where Allison was found dead.
Police say surveillance video shows Allison opening fire at the front of the house and police say because they didn't see any obvious bullet holes in the home, they believe the front door was open and that there will be bullet holes inside.
Allison's truck was also found by Apple Valley Dental on N. Market in north Spokane, which confirmed that someone drove it away from the scene.
They've filed a search warrant to get inside the home to find more evidence and hopefully, the killer