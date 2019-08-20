SPOKANE, Wash. - Ten-time convicted felon Jesse Woodward is in the Spokane County Jail, facing several criminal charges.
Spokane Police say officers with the Spokane Police Night Patrol Anti-Crime Team (PACT) pulled Woodward over during a traffic stop Monday night and discovered he was wanted on an outstanding Felony Department of Corrections warrant for Escape.
Woodward was the only person inside the car and was safely taken into custody.
PACT was granted a search warrant by a Spokane County Superior Court Judge after noticing several suspicious items inside the car.
During the search, officers recovered a real looking replica of an assault rifle, as well as a stolen handgun, Methamphetamine, Heroin, Prescription Medication and other drug paraphernalia.
Woodward was booked into jail on the outstanding warrant, but additional charges will be filed against Woodward.