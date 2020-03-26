SPOKANE, Wash. - A 19-year-old Spokane resident has been charged with malicious mischief and illegal possession of a controlled substance after allegedly shooting and damaging windows at Garry Middle School with a BB gun.
According to Spokane Police, the suspect, Nicholas Kelley, was caught on camera using the BB gun to shoot the windows on March 24.
A Spokane Public Schools resource officer noticed the suspect riding around Shaw Middle School on a scooter on Thursday. The resource officer was able to use the security footage to identify and charged Kelley with the crime.
While searching Kelley, the officer located the BB gun wrapped in a blonde wig in his backpack. According to the officer, the BB gun looked exactly like a real Glock 19.
The muzzle of the pistol was identical to the size of a Glock 19, as was the butt of the magazine and a number on the side that looks like a serial numbers. The officer also noticed that the BB gun was stamped "Glock 19" on the side.
The officer also located two foils of burnt heroin inside the suspect's pocket.
Kelley has a history of burglary, eluding and thefts, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kelley was not booked into jail.
Instead, the officer charged Kelley with two felony charges through and affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.