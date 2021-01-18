As the country approaches the Presidential Inauguration of Joe Biden, Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl said officials are monitoring any potential threats to ensure a peaceful week.
Chief Meidl said in a statement that they have found no planned activities or threats against Spokane.
He said despite not finding any potential threats, police are continuing to monitor the situation and will direct resources as needed.
Read the full statement:
"The Spokane Police Department is working very closely with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Fusion Center, FBI and other state and federal partners to vet tips, track down information, and coordinate daily briefings regarding activity around the presidential inauguration. The number one focus of our available resources is dedicated to monitoring any potential threats and using every available asset to ensure this week is peaceful and non-violent for our region.
"Despite the national reporting, we have found neither planned activities nor verified threats against any entities in the Spokane region. However, based on the emotions related to recent events and the upcoming inauguration, as well as national indications of planned disruptions, we will continue to direct our resources to obtain information and follow up on any leads we may receive.
"Though we have not received any substantiated information of planned violence in our region, the SPD and SCSO will have extra resources on hand to address any threats that may emerge. We encourage our community to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity. We are not taking this information for granted and will continue to leave no stone unturned as we monitor our region.
"We ask the community to continue to forward any information or tips that they may receive."
