SPOKANE, Wash. - The suspect who prompted the sizeable police response on Third Avenue early Wednesday was shot and killed by Spokane officers and a Spokane County deputy, according to officials.
The incident began just before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning after officers came across a car that had been involved in a robbery, according to Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl. Meidl said officers saw two suspects flee from the car and the driver drove off.
The suspect driver had officers in pursuit when they crashed the car and exchanged shots with officers. The suspect is not believed to have been shot at that point but an officer did receive minor injuries.
As more police arrived, the suspect was reportedly witnessed injecting drugs and yelling profanities at first responders.
UPDATE 7:42— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) August 3, 2022
-One person has been shot by police
-that person was the suspect
-that person is identified as a male
-police say it appears as though he was doing drugs while involved in the standoff
-he came out of his car and and made gestures that he could shoot at police again https://t.co/rPRhLa8m6Z
Police employed non-lethal pepper balls and noise-flash diversionary devices as the suspect was barricaded in their car. At one point, one of those canisters caught fire, and Spokane fire crews were brought in to put it out.
Meidl said the suspect exited the car around 6 a.m. armed with a gun. Officers believed he was looking to target them and the two officers and one deputy opened fire, killing the suspect.
No information was released about the robbery investigation.
About four blocks around Third Avenue are closed as the scene is processed. The area is expected to be closed down for a few more hours.
Washington State Patrol is taking over the officer-involved shooting investigation as both city and county agencies were directly involved.
Last Updated: August 3 at 7:30 a.m.
Police have started to take down barricades along Third Avenue, signalling that the situation may be cooling off.
KHQ is still on the scene and waiting for police officials to give an official update on what went down.
For updates on the standoff as they happen, head over to our Nonstop News page.
Last Updated: August 3 at 6:30 a.m.
Police are currently blocking off multiple areas of downtown Spokane for a robbery suspect that is barricaded in a car near 3rd and Pine.
Police say the suspect and officers exchanged gunfire.
An officer was injured but was treated at the scene and is doing alright.
A perimeter has been set up from second avenue to the I-90 offramp near Dicks Hamburgers. The closed area stretches from between 3rd and 2nd Avenue to Arthur Street.
Agencies within the region are responding from as far as Spokane Valley to the Sheriffs Office.
BREAKING: I am on scene of a heavy police presence in downtown Spokane, from the appearance all agencies locally are responding. The only information we have received thus far is that there is a major perimeter from essentially second to the I-90 offramp by Dicks. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/LdDE48vUpB— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) August 3, 2022