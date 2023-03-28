SPOAKNE, Wash. - "I don't have any intention of resigning," Spokane Police Department Chief responds to critics.
Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says he will not be resigning, despite nearly two dozen community activists calling on him to do just that. While they claim the Chief has been giving some people preferential treatment, he says he's just doing his job. The activists presented a letter to Spokane's City Council at their Monday night meeting, outlining their complaints against the chief and their demands.
The group, fronted by Spokane County Against Racism (SCAR), says that Chief Meidl provided some business owners information that would not have been easily accessible by the public. They say the Chief gave them preferential treatment, and then obstructed an investigation into these alleged incident.
Stephanie Vigil sat down with Chief Meidl Tuesday afternoon to discuss the allegations of wrongdoing, why he believes this group is targeting him, and what he's going to do about it. Watch that full interview here: