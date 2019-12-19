SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have closed Walnut St. between 5th & 6th Ave. after icy and slick conditions have led to significant backups and some collisions on the South Hill Thursday morning.
KHQ's Cory Howard encountered the backups during his morning commute, noticing several cars struggling to avoid sliding down the hill towards the intersection at 4th Ave towards downtown Spokane.
Cory also witnessed multiple minor crashes while recording a live video on KHQ's Facebook page and even took it upon himself to help push some cars out that ended up stuck near sidewalks this morning.
The section of Walnut has since been closed by Spokane Police, who are directing drivers towards the area of Bernard St. Drivers on the South Hill should avoid the area.
A plow truck is at the scene working to sand the road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.