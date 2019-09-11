SPOKANE, Wash. - On Friday, Sept. 13, officers from the Spokane Police Department's Traffic unit will be conducting pedestrian emphasis patrols throughout Spokane.
Spokane Police said the emphasis patrols will be targeting drivers, pedestrians, and bike and scooter riders to make sure they're all following the rules of the road.
For drivers, that means stopping for pedestrians while they are in a cross walk or when they've stepped off the curb at the corner of the intersection. Now that school is back in session, Spokane Police want drivers to slow down in areas where there is lots of pedestrian traffic, specifically during school hours.
Bikers or riders are reminded to stop at stop signs or traffic lights, and Pedestrians are reminded to following the rules while crossing at intersections.