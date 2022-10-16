SPOKANE, Wash. - A suspect was sent to hospital Sunday morning after being shot by officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD).
The suspect required surgery. One officer was hurt, but the SPD couldn't specify how he was injured. He is expected to make a full recovery.
The incident began with a joint investigation by SPD and the Drug Enforcement Agency. Their investigation led to SPD units to engage a suspect at 100 South Cedar.
SPD attempted to contact the suspect in a vehicle. According to SPD, the suspect exited the vehicle and began firing a gun at officers. Officers then shot an injured the suspect.
SPD said officers received immediate medical attention from officers on seen.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office will lead the SIIR investigation.
SPD said the suspect was not the only person in the vehicle but would not elaborate on who else was in the vehicle.
The intersection of Cedar and First remained closed as of 4:15 p.m.
Update: Oct. 16 at 4:15 p.m.
Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) closed off the intersection of Cedar and First in downtown Spokane following an officer-involved shooting late Sunday morning.
The suspect sent to the hospital and there are no outstanding suspects.
