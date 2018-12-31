A much different scene near the Fred Meyer on Thor Street after an armed carjacking Sunday night.

A person is without their Mazada this New Years Eve.

After the reported carjacking, Spokane police say the stolen Mazada was spotted heading north.

After a brief chase, police say the suspect took off on foot and ran inside a home near Gonzaga.

Neighbors close by tell KHQ it was a chaotic scene.

"There's cops from I think Bridgeport to Empire, they are on every corner," one neighbor said.

Officers swarmed a home and shut down several blocks while they were searching for the suspect.

It's unclear if anyone has been taken into custody.

This story is developing.