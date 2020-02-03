SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department continues to seek the public's help in multiple missing person cases around the area.
There are currently nine missing person cases on the SPD's page as of Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Anyone who may have seen any of these people or have further information on their whereabouts are encouraged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference the SPD case number associated with the person.
The SPD has the following missing person cases open:
Amery Bohland aka Amery Kenny David, 10/07/1991
Amery was last heard from by family in the Philippines in October 2016. Amery’s parents claim she was last known to be in the Spokane area and was married to John Bohland. No record of Amery or John has been found at this time.
If you have any information regarding Amery Bohland, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20108211.
Anthony Lapine, 03/12/1991
Family and roommate reports that Anthony has not been heard from or seen since late December. Law enforcement has not been able to confirm Anthony's missing status at this time.
If you have any information regarding Anthony Lapine, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20241983.
Antonio “Tony” Lagrou, 06/03/88
Family has not spoken with Tony since 12/01/17 when he was at work release. It is unlike Tony not to contact family in this amount of time. Tony has ties to Omak but may be in the Spokane area.
If you have any information regarding Tony Lagrou, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233, and reference SPD case 2018-20164434.
Bryce Tilley, 09/28/2005
Bryce was reported as a juvenile runaway in October 2019. Bryce is known to frequent the North Central and West Central neighborhoods.
If you have any information regarding Bryce Tilley, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20202485.
Courtney Holden, 02/28/1992
Courtney has not been seen or heard from since approximately April of 2018.
If you have any information regarding Courtney Holden, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20191912.
KHQ's previous coverage on Courtney Holden:
https://www.khq.com/news/spokane-detectives-find-blackmail-notes-cell-phones-inside-holden-home/article_7fddc72a-4624-11ea-84e9-77efe4e2c0fe.html
https://www.khq.com/news/i-know-courtney-was-murdered-spokane-man-details-life-in/article_c2a56760-4170-11ea-afba-17196c0fca0d.html
Jacqueline Pagel, 03/25/1971
Family has not spoken to Jacqueline since last year. They do not have regular contact with her. It is unknown where Jacqueline may be at this time. There is no information indicating Jacqueline is in any danger.
If you have any information regarding Jacqueline Pagel, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20150360.
Ron Smith, 08/21/1945
Ron Smith was reported as missing by a complainant that drove through Spokane. Ron was reportedly picked up hitch hiking in Montana and brought to Spokane on 4/25/18. Ron told the complainant that he was trying to make his way back to Bakersfield, CA where his ranch was. Ron was staying at the Days Inn downtown. Ron never got on the train the next day. Ron's information cannot be confirmed as no record of Ron Smith with this date of birth can be found. Ron was reported to be wearing a straw cowboy hat with a veteran pin, blue jeans, vest and cowboy boots. He looked to be 60 years old, had silver hair and silver trimmed beard.
If you have any information regarding Ron Smith, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233, and reference SPD case 2018-20076435.
Savannah Leander, 10/27/2002
Savannah has been on the run since October 2018. May be with her boyfriend, Austin Olson.
If you have any information regarding Savannah Leander, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD Case 2018-20213493.
Thomas Dean, 09/08/1969
Family has not heard from Thomas since November 2018. Thomas may be transient in the Spokane area.
If you have any information regarding Thomas Dean, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20238726.
Contact Police
- Crime Check: 509.456.2233
- Tipline: 509.242.TIPS (8477)
- My Spokane: 311, or for outside city limits, 509.755.CITY (2489)
