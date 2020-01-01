SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department continues to seek the public's help in numerous missing person cases around the area.
There are currently 14 missing person cases on the SPD's page as of Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Anyone who may have seen any of these people or have further information on their whereabouts are encouraged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference the SPD case number associated with the person.
The SPD has the following missing person cases open:
Amber Vinzant, 12/16/2001
Amber was reported as a juvenile runaway in September 2019 after she left a local facility. Amber is known to frequent the downtown area.
If you have any information regarding Amber Vinzant, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20186043.
Amery Bohland aka Amery Kenny David, 10/07/1991
Amery was last heard from by family in the Philippines in October 2016. Amery’s parents claim she was last known to be in the Spokane area and was married to John Bohland. No record of Amery or John has been found at this time.
If you have any information regarding Amery Bohland, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20108211.
Antonio “Tony” Lagrou, 06/03/88
Family has not spoken with Tony since 12/01/17 when he was at work release. It is unlike Tony not to contact family in this amount of time. Tony has ties to Omak but may be in the Spokane area.
If you have any information regarding Tony Lagrou, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233, and reference SPD case 2018-20164434.
Daisy RedThunder, 06/16/2003
Daisy was reported as a juvenile runaway in October 2019. Daisy may be staying in West Central Spokane.
If you have any information regarding Daisy RedThunder, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20203810.
Glenn Pratt, 10/29/1937
Family reports they haven't seen Glenn since February 2019; however, other sources have confirmed contact with Glenn as recently as November 2019. Glenn may be traveling with this caregiver, Jewel Shamara.
If you have any information regarding Glenn Pratt, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20226806.
Jacqueline Pagel, 03/25/1971
Family has not spoken to Jacqueline since last year. They do not have regular contact with her. It is unknown where Jacqueline may be at this time. There is no information indicating Jacqueline is in any danger.
If you have any information regarding Jacqueline Pagel, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20150360.
Jessica Rose aka Jessica Fisher, 12/25/1979
Family has not heard from Jessica since November 2019. Jessica is known to be transient in the Spokane area.
If you have any information regarding Jessica Rose, please contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20237925.
John Cook, 10/08/1946
John is transient in the Spokane area. John;s friend reports to family that John hasn't been seen. John is known to hang out around the House of Charity.
If you have any information regarding John Cook, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20218791.
Kayla Royer, 08/24/1985
Family hasn't heard from Kayla since May 2019. Kayla is known to be transient in the Spokane area.
If you have any information regarding Kayla Royer, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20226624.
Ron Smith, 08/21/1945
Ron Smith was reported as missing by a complainant that drove through Spokane. Ron was reportedly picked up hitch hiking in Montana and brought to Spokane on 4/25/18. Ron told the complainant that he was trying to make his way back to Bakersfield, CA where his ranch was. Ron was staying at the Days Inn downtown. Ron never got on the train the next day. Ron's information cannot be confirmed as no record of Ron Smith with this date of birth can be found. Ron was reported to be wearing a straw cowboy hat with a veteran pin, blue jeans, vest and cowboy boots. He looked to be 60 years old, had silver hair and silver trimmed beard.
If you have any information regarding Ron Smith, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233, and reference SPD case 2018-20076435.
Savannah Leander, 10/27/2002
Savannah has been on the run since October 2018. May be with her boyfriend, Austin Olson.
If you have any information regarding Savannah Leander, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD Case 2018-20213493.
Scott Poland, 12/27/2003
Scott was reported as a juvenile runaway in October 2019. He is known to carry an orange backpack and has braces.
If you have any information regarding Scott Poland, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20200287.
Stephanie Smith, 10/11/2002
Stephanie was reported as a juvenile runaway in August 2019. Stephanie may be staying with her boyfriend in Spokane Valley.
If you have any information regarding Stephanie Smith, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20148058.
Thomas Dean, 09/06/1969
Family has not heard from Thomas since December 2018. Thomas may be transient in the Spokane area.
If you have any information regarding Thomas Dean, please contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20238726.
Contact Police
- Crime Check: 509.456.2233
- Tipline: 509.242.TIPS (8477)
- My Spokane: 311, or for outside city limits, 509.755.CITY (2489)
