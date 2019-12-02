SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department continues to seek the public's help in several missing person cases around the area.
There are currently 26 missing person cases on the SPD's page as of Sunday, Dec. 1. Anyone who may have seen any of these people or have further information on their whereabouts are encouraged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference the SPD case number associated with the person.
The SPD has the following missing person cases open:
Abbey Aune, 12/08/1986
Family hasn’t heard from Abbey since early October 2019. Abbey may be with her boyfriend Eli Smith and may be frequenting motels in Cheney and/or Airway Heights.
If you have any information regarding Abbey Aune, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20198631.
Alfredo Martinez Hernandez, 01/29/1982
Alfredo’s ex-wife reports that she and his family hadn’t heard from Alfredo since April 2019. Alfredo may have gone to the Tri-Cities. Alfredo’s missing status cannot be confirmed as the reporting party, Alfredo’s family, have been unresponsive to law enforcement.
If you have any information regarding Alfredo Martinez Hernandez, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20100999.
Amber Vinzant, 12/16/2001
Amber was reported as a juvenile runaway in September 2019 after she left a local facility. Amber is known to frequent the downtown area.
If you have any information regarding Amber Vinzant, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20186043.
Amery Bohland aka Amery Kenny David, 10/07/1991
Amery was last heard from by family in the Philippines in October 2016. Amery’s parents claim she was last known to be in the Spokane area and was married to John Bohland. No record of Amery or John has been found at this time.
If you have any information regarding Amery Bohland, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20108211.
Antonio “Tony” Lagrou, 06/03/88
Family has not spoken with Tony since 12/01/17 when he was at work release. It is unlike Tony not to contact family in this amount of time. Tony has ties to Omak but may be in the Spokane area.
If you have any information regarding Tony Lagrou, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233, and reference SPD case 2018-20164434.
Bethany Towner, 04/17/1998
Family last heard from Bethany on 11/23/19; she was supposed to be at a local facility receiving treatment. Bethany’s missing status cannot be confirmed as the complainant has not responded to law enforcement at this time.
If you have any information regarding Bethany Towner, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20222216.
Carrie Major, 03/30/1975
Family reports that Carrie has not contacted them since mid-August. Carrie was last known to be homeless.
If you have any information regarding Carrie Major, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20165986.
Eladio "Tony" Diaz, 08/07/1951
Tony was last seen on 11/5/19 after he was dropped off at the Greyhound Bus station. It is unknown where Tony would go.
If you have any information regarding Eladio “Tony” Diaz, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20218210.
Gates Ford, 11/29/1993
Family hasn't heard from Gates since late September. Gates was last known to be homeless in Spokane.
If you have any information Gates, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20195043.
Jacqueline Pagel, 03/25/1971
Family has not spoken to Jacqueline since last year. They do not have regular contact with her. It is unknown where Jacqueline may be at this time. There is no information indicating Jacqueline is in any danger.
If you have any information regarding Jacqueline Pagel, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20150360.
Jeremy Miller, 03/27/1980
Family has not seen or heard from Jeremy since 10/5/19. Jeremy is currently transient in the Spokane area.
If you have any information regarding Jeremy Miller, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20214324.
Jessica Green, 09/09/1985
Family last heard from Jessica in Mid-October by phone. Jessica is transient and known to be in the Spokane area.
If you have any information Jessica Green, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20203232.
John Cook, 10/08/1946
John is transient in the Spokane area. John;s friend reports to family that John hasn’t been seen. John is known to hang out around the House of Charity.
If you have any information regarding John Cook, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20218791.
Justice Davis, 06/17/2002
Justice was reported as a juvenile runaway in early October after leaving a local facility. Justice is known to stay local and may be with her mother Nina Evans aka Nina Northington, or her boyfriend, Colton Scafide
If you have any information regarding Justice Davis, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20188484.
John Kyzer, 10/08/1990
John has not been in contact with family since July. Law enforcement had contact with John in October prior to the missing persons report being made. John is currently transient in the Spokane area.
If you have any information regarding John Kyzer, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20211421.
Kwesi Johnson, 02/12/1982
Kwesi’s wife reports that she last saw Kwesi on 11/19/19 after dropping him off at Amtrak. Kwesi’s missing status cannot be confirmed as the complainant has not responded to law enforcement at this time.
If you have any information regarding Kwesi Johnson, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20218912.
Madilynn Wyatt, 04/15/2003
Madilynn was last seen on 10/27/19 at a local facility. Madilynn may be with her boyfriend, Valeri Loveless. Madilynn has a shaved head, wears braces and may wear glasses at times.
If you have any information Madilynn Wyatt, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20204805.
Montez Rauls, 11/12/1973
Montez was last seen on 11/2/19 after leaving a mental health facility. He may be in need of medical assistance.
If you have any information regarding Montez Rauls, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20216349.
Ocean Jamieson, 06/04/2004
Ocean’s father reported her as a runaway in May 2019 after she left juvenile detention. She may be with her biological mother or with her grandparents. Oceans’s missing status cannot confirmed as the complainant has not responded to law enforcement since July.
If you have any information regarding Ocean Jamieson, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20092658.
Ron Smith, 08/21/1945
Ron Smith was reported as missing by a complainant that drove through Spokane. Ron was reportedly picked up hitch hiking in Montana and brought to Spokane on 4/25/18. Ron told the complainant that he was trying to make his way back to Bakersfield, CA where his ranch was. Ron was staying at the Days Inn downtown. Ron never got on the train the next day. Ron's information cannot be confirmed as no record of Ron Smith with this date of birth can be found. Ron was reported to be wearing a straw cowboy hat with a veteran pin, blue jeans, vest and cowboy boots. He looked to be 60 years old, had silver hair and silver trimmed beard.
If you have any information regarding Ron Smith, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233, and reference SPD case 2018-20076435.
Savannah Leander, 10/27/2002
Savannah has been on the run since October 2018. May be with her boyfriend, Austin Olson.
If you have any information regarding Savannah Leander, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD Case 2018-20213493.
Scott Poland, 12/27/2003
Scott was reported as a juvenile runaway in October 2019. He is known to carry an orange backpack and has braces.
If you have any information regarding Scott Poland, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20200287.
Sherry Croff, 11/16/1971
Family last heard from Sherry in July 2019. Sherry is transient in the Spokane area. Sherry’s missing status cannot be confirmed as the complainant has not responded to law enforcement at this time.
If you have any information regarding Sherry Croff, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20219150.
Sky Morford, 03/16/2002
Sky was reported as a juvenile runaway after leaving a local facility in July 2019. Sky may be with her boyfriend in the Northwest part of town or may have traveled to northern Idaho.
If you have any information regarding Sky Morford, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20141500.
Soundra J. Ford, 11/23/1965
Soundra hasn’t contacted family since April 2016. Law enforcement has not been able to contact Soundra’s family to confirm if she’s still missing. Soundra may have moved from Washington State. Law enforcement has not been able to contact the complainant, Soundra’s daughter, to get a status update and no other family has been identified.
If you have any information regarding Soundra Ford, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233, and reference SPD case 2018-20071056.
Summer Aldag, 07/01/2002
Summer was reported as a juvenile runaway in May 2019. Her social worker believes she may have moved to the Okanogan area.
If you have any information regarding Summer Aldag, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20093058.
Sylvia Alonso, 11/19/1989
Sylvia hasn’t been heard from since 10/16/19 after she received a money transfer from family. Sylvia was supposed to check into a recovery treatment center but according to family, she never checked in.
If you have any information regarding Sylvia Alonso, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20205050.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.