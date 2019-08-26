SPOKANE, Wash. After a busy weekend with several pursuits in Spokane, the city is now dealing with a patrol vehicle shortage.
The department is already dealing with staffing shortages and Sgt. Terry Preuninger says this will impact how many patrol cars are on the road at any given time during patrol shifts.
"If you take a shift [where] there are ten cars out on the street and we lose half of those cars at any given time, that means we have to start doubling people out," Sgt. Preuninger said. "While two-person cars are great for police -- you have back up there that you don't always have with you -- It really reduces our ability to take some of those calls."
Sgt. Preuninger says most calls they respond to require only a single officer, so if they're doubled up, they can't cover as much ground or respond to as many calls as they usually can.
On top of the five cars that were damaged this weekend, just the other week an SPD patrol car was taken out of service after being rammed and shot up. Other vehicles were taken out of service due to accidents and for routine service.
So this means SPD is going into its car graveyard and bringing some patrol cars out of retirement.
"The city does a good job of keeping us in vehicles. But those things take time. We get our cars purchased, but then they have to be outfitted they have to have other equipment put into them and have to get marked. So It will take a considerable amount of time to make up for what we've lost right now," added Preuninger.