SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police arrived to defuse the situation after a 10-year-old girl threatened her mother and siblings with a knife.
Officers responded to the 2900 block of E. Decatur Avenue on Tuesday, June 23. Call takers for 911 were able to convince the family to leave the home and get to a safe location.
Units from the Hostage Negotiator Team SWAT team, Tactical Team and Behavioral Health also responded to protect the family and other bystanders.
Officers contacted the child and attempted to calm her until a hostage negotiator arrived. She was seen several times by officers holding a large butcher knife to her head. She also made statements about wanting to kill others and harm herself.
After about an hour of negotiations, the child dropped the knife and peacefully left the home. She was taken to the hospital where she was treated for minor self-inflicted cuts and given mental health care.
If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health crisis, there are resources available to help. Police encourage people to call Frontier Behavior Health's 24-hour Crisis Line at 1-
