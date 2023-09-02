SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) are investigating a deadly shooting in Northeast Spokane.
On September second just before 12:30PM, SPD responded to reports of a shooting in the 2100 block of N Astor. When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshots wounds.
Despite the life-saving efforts of first responders, that male was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to SPD.
Initial information indicates a bail bonds agent was attempting to take a subject into custody and an altercation ensued. During the altercation, the bail bonds agent discharged his firearm, hitting the subject as he was attempting to be taken into custody.
Major Crimes Unit (MCU) investigators are on-scene processing evidence and interviewing witnesses. All parties directly involved in the incident have been accounted for, however anyone that witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken with investigators is asked to call crime check at 509-456-2233, reference incident 2023-20175195.
The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as appropriate.
According to SPD, N Astor, between E Ermina and E Carlisle will be closed for several hours.
