SPOKANE, Wash. -- New evidence led the Spokane Police Department (SPD) to arrest a 16-year-old boy after the boy had initially claimed that he was the victim of a shooting.
On January 8, SPD responded to a report of a shooting in Spokane, where witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing a male run from the area.
Officers arrived and contacted a caller who said she saw a younger male in a gray hoodie running through the empty parking lot carrying a handgun. Another witness told officers that a car in the lot was making a hissing sound and upon investigation, officers found the vehicle had a flat tire. They made contact with the owner of the vehicle and the owner said that the tire was not flat when they arrived.
As the tire was being changed, a bullet hole matching the description was seen on the tire.
Officers tracked footprints in the snow to an alley where they found a handgun matching the description sitting on a piece of heavy equipment. During that time, officers made contact with a juvenile male who admitted to being on scene and running through the parking lot at the time of the shots. However, he claimed that he was the one who had been shot at. The boy told officers that a black SUV was following him, pulled up near him to yell something, and then fired at him. There was no probably cause to arrest the boy and he was released.
The officers continued to survey evidence and security camera footage from the surrounding area and found that the boy was actually on a route from the parking lot where the shots were fired all the way to the alley where the gun was found. He can be seen on the video discarding the gun.
SPD set up surveillance across the street from the alley where the gun was abandoned. The suspect later returned to the alley and approached the heavy equipment where the gun had been placed. When he realized the gun was no longer there, he tried to flee the area.
SPD made contact and arrested him immediately.
The 16-year-old male was booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Facility for Firearms Unlawful Possession and Aiming or Discharging Firearms Dangerous Weapons.