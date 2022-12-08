SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has arrested a teen in connection to two downtown robberies last night, but they're still searching for at least three of the person's friends.
Last Updated: Dec. 8 at 9 p.m.
On Dec. 7 the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to two armed robberies in downtown Spokane.
The first robbery happened near the Howard St foot bridge in Riverfront Park. A group of people, one reportedly armed with a handgun, approached a pedestrian and robbed them of personal items.
Thirty minutes later, another robbery happened on W Main Avenue. A suspect waved a knife into the air demanding the victims belongings before swinging the knife at the victim causing a non-life-threatening injury. According to SPD, the victim was treated on scene.
The SPD is currently investigating both incidents, if you have information about either robbery please call crime check at 509-456-2233.