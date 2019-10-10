SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department's Special Victims Unit is asking for the public's help finding a missing woman.
Jacqueline (Jackie) Rose Pagel is 48-years-old and was last seen in Spokane by her family in February of 2019.
She was also seen by a government official in Spokane on March 20, 2019. Spokane Police have information that she might have traveled to the Tri-Cities area.
Police are not aware of the clothing or vehicle she may have been wearing or traveling in.
Spokane Police Department Major Crimes is requesting anyone with information to contact Crime Check at (509)456-2233. Refer to Police report #2019-20150360.
