SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now, most of us are talking about the first day of school but there's one class who's celebrating their graduation 25 years later.
On Wednesday, September 4, at the Spokane Police Academy - the same place where their careers all began - members of the graduating class of 1994 were recognized.
"I had no doubt I would start and finish my career here," Lieutenant Shawn Kendall said.
Twenty five years ago, the Spokane Police Department welcomed 25 new academy graduates. It was one of the larges classes in department history.
A quarter century later, 11 members of that class are still with SPD.
"Literally our lives are in the hands of other people. It feels good to work with that caliber of people," Kendall said.
There have been a lot of changes over the years: people, technology, even laws. But one thing remains, their passion for the job.
"Like anything else, it's what you make it and with law enforcement, you never know what tomorrow brings and that's the most exciting part," Lieutenant Rob Booth said.
Some of the officers of the class of '94 said they don't know if they have another 25 years in them, but they'll continue to do what they love for as long as they can, and that's serving the city of Spokane.
"I look back fondly. I made a good career choice with my life," Kendall said.