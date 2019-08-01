The Spokane Police Department continues to seek the public's help in numerous missing person cases around the area.
There are currently 21 missing person cases on the SPD's page as of Thursday Aug. 1, 2019. Anyone who may have seen any of these people or have further information on their whereabouts are encouraged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference the SPD case number associated with the person.
The SPD has the following missing person cases open:
John Bucy, 05/19/1986
John was last seen on 7/16/19 in Hillyard. John is known to use drugs.
If you have any information regarding John Bucy, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20137341.
Alyssa Siders, 08/07/1990
Alissa last spoke with family on 7/20/19 and may have been at a downtown Spokane bar on 7/21/19. It is unknown who Alissa is with or if she’s still in the Spokane area.
If you have any information regarding Alissa Siders, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20138699.
Darrell Joe, 11/27/1997
Darrell was last seen leaving his downtown apartment on 7/27/19.
If you have any information regarding Darrell Joe, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20142027.
Elijah Davis, 07/25/2003 & Kaylah Shoupe aka Kaylah Haine 09/21/2001
Both juveniles have been on the run together for several months. Possibly staying between biological parents of both Elijah and Kaylah.
If you have any information regarding Elijah Davis, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD Case 2019-20051593.
If you have any information regarding Kaylah Shoupe, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD Case 2019-20000806.
Savannah Leander, 10/27/2002
Savannah has been on the run since October 2018. May be with her boyfriend, Austin Olson.
If you have any information regarding Savannah Leander, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD Case 2018-20213493.
Wikson Henry, 01/13/2005
Henry was last seen on 7/9/19 after finishing community service at UGM.
If you have any information regarding Wikson Henry, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD Case 2019-20128218.
Alexia Washburn, 05/14/2002
Alexia has been on the run since January 2019. May be with her boyfriend, Micah Perry.
If you have any information regarding Alexia Washburn, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD Case 2018-20001452.
Zachariah Goad, 11/21/1994
Zachariah has not been heard from since 05/20/19. Zachariah is suffering from mental illnesses and disabilities, and is in need of assistance.
If you have any information regarding Zachariah Goad, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20134085.
Alida Garfield, 05/11/1980
Complainant has not heard from Alida since the beginning of June. Alida is homeless in the Spokane area.
If you have any information regarding Alida Garfield, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20134268.
Robert Kitchens Jr., 03/23/1985
Family has not heard from Robert since 7/16/19. He is homeless and frequents Mission Park and downtown Spokane.
If you have any information regarding Robert Kitchens, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20134873.
Sharon Nelson, 04/22/1943
Family hasn’t heard from Sharon since she vacated her apartment. Sharon may be transient with her son David Rieder. It is unknown where she may go at this time.
If you have any information regarding Sharon Nelson, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20128280.
Anna Passmore, 11/28/1997
Anna was last seen on 7/12/19 at a local facility. Anna may be in Springdale, WA with her boyfriend “Danny”. Anna may be suffering from mental health issues.
If you have any information regarding Anna Passmore, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20131950.
Greg Perez, 03/27/1977
Greg hasn’t been heard from by family in several weeks. Greg is known to stay at House of Charity.
If you have any information regarding Greg Perez, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20131267.
Erica Dougherty, 07/21/1993
Erica was last seen on 7/14/19 after checking herself out of a local facility.
If you have any information regarding Erica Dougherty, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20131855.
Connor Noonan, 08/30/1999
Connor was last seen by family in early June. Connor is currently homeless and known to hangout in the downtown Spokane area.
If you have any information regarding Connor Noonan, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20124260.
Amery Bohland aka Amery Kenny David, 10/07/1991
Amery was last heard from by family in the Philippines in October 2016. Amery’s parents claim she was last known to be in the Spokane area and was married to John Bohland. No record of Amery or John has been found at this time.
If you have any information regarding Amery Bohland, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference SPD case 2019-20108211.
Soundra J. Ford, 11/23/1965
Soundra hasn’t contacted family since April 2016. Law enforcement has not been able to contact Soundra’s family to confirm if she’s still missing. Soundra may have moved from Washington State. Law enforcement has not been able to contact the complainant, Soundra’s daughter, to get a status update and no other family has been identified.
If you have any information regarding Soundra Ford, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233, and reference SPD case 2018-20071056.
Harry A. Tobler, 11/22/1965
Harry’s sister reports that family hasn’t seen or heard from Harry since August of 2018. Harry is transient and was last known to be staying at the UGM Men’s Shelter but family states he is no longer there.
If you have any information regarding Harry Tobler, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233, and reference SPD case 2019-20034496.
Cassandra “Cassie” R. Aldrich, 01/15/1963
Cassandra was reported missing by her then fiancée, Joshua Thomsen, on 3/20/18 both transient at the time. Joshua has been unreachable to confirm whether Cassandra is still missing. It is believe that Cassandra is transient at this time and may have left the Spokane area since the time of this report.
If you have any information regarding Daniel Foss, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233, and reference SPD case 2018-20051414.
Antonio “Tony” Lagrou, 06/03/88
Family has not spoken with Tony since 12/01/17 when he was at work release. It is unlike Tony not to contact family in this amount of time. Tony has ties to Omak but may be in the Spokane area.
If you have any information regarding Tony Lagrou, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233, and reference SPD case 2018-20164434.
Ron Smith, 08/21/1945
Ron Smith was reported as missing by a complainant that drove through Spokane. Ron was reportedly picked up hitch hiking in Montana and brought to Spokane on 4/25/18. Ron told the complainant that he was trying to make his way back to Bakersfield, CA where his ranch was. Ron was staying at the Days Inn downtown. Ron never got on the train the next day. Ron's information cannot be confirmed as no record of Ron Smith with this date of birth can be found. Ron was reported to be wearing a straw cowboy hat with a veteran pin, blue jeans, vest and cowboy boots. He looked to be 60 years old, had silver hair and silver trimmed beard.
If you have any information regarding Ron Smith, please contact Crime Check at 509.456.2233, and reference SPD case 2018-20076435.