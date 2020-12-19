Saturday the Spokane Police Department dropped of 19 bikes to kids from all around the city- whether their family is having a hard time this holiday season or if they are just doing great in school, SPD wanted to give back.
"There's a need. 2020 has been a difficult year for everybody and I think that as police officers we try and make things better everyday but this was something that originated in the TAC team- a group of coming together and saying this is what we want to do for the community," officer Mark Brownell said.
Pumping tires, and making last minute adjustments to these shiny new toys is just one part of the gift giving that makes these officers jobs so rewarding.
"I'm in a role where I am able to do that, I love the community and Spokane, been here almost 30 years, and I think it's a wonderful thing- I just want to see the kids faces when I do it," Ed Richardson, Reserve Officer for SPD added.
Kiddos who received these bikes say they saw Santa, and wondered if he might be stopping at their house this year.
"Did he bring us a present or something?- i'm so happy," Harper Meija said.
Chris Meija say this experience was a Christmas miracle considering the year they've had.
"The smiles on there face were great to see- especially with everything going on- any little cheer that we can get is great. Just to see them smile was awesome.
These bikes were purchased by police officers as well as donations.
