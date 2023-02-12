SPOKANE, Wash. - The focus for the Spokane Police Department (SPD) on Sunday wasn't on the Super Bowl, but on honoring one of their own whose end of watch was on Feb. 12, 1939, more than 80 years ago.
Jeff Upham never got to meet his grandfather–Officer John H. Miller–but said his legacy is still felt by his family to this day.
"This honor means everything to our family," Upham said. "He was just so very proud to be an officer for the Spokane Police Department, and so very proud of our area."
Officer Miller served in the Army Air Corps in World War I, and was a Spokane motorcycle cop for a decade, before heading to the FBI Academy in Washington, D.C.
It was there, in 1939, Officer Miller was practicing quick draw techniques with his roommate, and was accidentally killed.
"As his roommate was showing the technique to John, he pulled the trigger, killing John," Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl said Sunday.
That's why the Spokane County Fallen Officers Memorial Project decided to place Officer Miller's memorial sign at the Spokane Police Academy's firing range.
"As a reminder to all officers going onto the range, the importance of firearm safety," Captain Tracie Meidl said.
"And that's the bottom line, so we never forget the sacrifices that they made," Sue Walker, the memorial project's co-chair, said.
Walker said learning about each officer and connecting with their families for each of the seven memorials they've done so far has been an emotional, but rewarding experience.
"The people that you work with, the committee that we have, the honor guards, the police department, the sheriff's department, all of the departments that have lost one of their officers, it means a lot," Walker said.
Officer Miller's son, Richard E. Miller, ended up following in his father's footsteps and served 25 years with SPD, before retiring in 1975.
Upham, whose son was in attendance at the dedication, said this tribute to his grandfather helps fill the hole left in his family's heart.
"They took time out of their day to share this with my family, and that means a lot," Upham said. "There's a certain emptiness, a certain aura of the job not being done. This kind of gives him the congratulations that he deserved."