"If you even look at the Greek meaning of the word police or city- that we truly are protectors of the city," Lieutenant Boothe of the Spokane Police Department.
Lieutenant Boothe has been with the Spokane Police Department for 27 years.
He says the SPD officers as well as himself, they aren't just people in uniforms, they are members of the community, just like us.
And on days where the world isn't going right, they say it's days like today they hold onto.
"It is an absolute calling- there is a very special feeling to be able to provide a positive impact on somebody. You'll see a vast majority of our officers are born and raised in Spokane and so that makes it even more- it is your neighbor, it is your friends," the Lieutenant added.
U.S. Attorney for eastern Washington, Bill Hyslop says if you see an officer in uniform, all you have to do is say thank you.
"It's an easy thing to say thank you and I encourage everyone in this community to say thank you to the men and women in the blue and all law enforcement for what they do," Hyslop said.
And just days before officers were able to celebrate National Law Enforcement Day, the men and woman in blue lost colleges in other agencies.
On Wednesday the Kalispell tribal police lost Lt. Jay Hughes after he succumbed to complications from a cardiac arrest he suffered while on duty. He was 64.
And just 24-hours later, the death of a capitol police officer hit police agencies all around the country.
Officer Brian Sicknick succumbed to injuries sustained while on duty during the riot at the U.S. capitol. He was 42.
"Spokane used to be this little island onto itself- this little big small town and these national things rarely had these significant impacts and now you see with what happened in Minnesota or down south or wherever it happens it's being brought right here to our city steps like never before," Lieutenant Boothe stated.
SPD says they cherish their relationship with Spokane and its residents, and they look forward to continuing to work with the community as we embark on 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.