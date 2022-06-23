SPOKANE, Wash. - "Anytime you get near a quarter-million people into one place, there's going to be some issues. By and large, our safety record at Hoopfest has been extraordinary," Corporal Nick Briggs with the Spokane Police Department said.
It takes a lot to run the world's largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament and a lot to keep it safe. But Spokane police say they've had a clean record while working Hoopfest and they don't intend on changing that now.
One, by one, crews are laying down the groundwork for the largest 3 v 3 basketball tournament in the world.
It's not an easy task as a quarter-million people will flock to downtown Spokane come Friday. And as the crowds fill the streets, safety is a top concern for Spokane police.
"With any large-scale event we are worried about, it's our responsibility to make sure it's a safe and fun event for everybody. So there will be a number of uniformed officers at the event. People will be seeing them walking all over the place," Briggs said.
By foot, bike, and car, Spokane police are ramping up the number of officers on the street.
"And then there will be contingency specialty teams' kind of behind the scenes. The idea is that we have thought of everything that could possibly have gone wrong and so that the general public doesn't have to and can just enjoy the event," he said.
SPD will be staged in several areas monitoring the event, with some extra officers near the bar district and on I-90 watching for intoxicated drivers.
"The weather is nice, it's festive, there's a lot of people from out of town, those things all can contribute in the evening to people wanting to drink and consumer alcohol which is great it becomes not great if people try to drive," he said.
Briggs said DUI's are the biggest issue they've had but there have been some brawls come out of it because of the competitive nature.
While logistics can be tough with few officers monitoring thousands of people, Briggs said they've had many years to perfect how to safely run a Hoopfest weekend.
"We've done it for so long. We know our downtown area. We know this event and that really allows us to maximize our level of preparedness," he said.
"I think Spokane Police are going to make this weekend safe," a passerby said.
Spokane police say they will be all around the event and if you see something of course, just flag one of them down and say something.
Spokane police also want to let the public know that since preparations have been underway since Monday, several parking spots in downtown have already been shut down. They are urging folks to stop parking at spots with a sign saying no parking. The signs are dated and police will be towing cars if parked in places that have this posted.