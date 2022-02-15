SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is actively investigating 10 shootings from the last week.
According to SPD, the number of shootings in Spokane has risen steadily.
NUMBER OF SHOOTINGS:
- 2018: 36
- 2019: 52
- 2020: 94
- 2021: 152
- 2020 (reports through Feb. 12): 21
According to SPD, drive-by shootings make up a portion of shooting data, but the data also includes reports of shots fired that were found to be something other than a drive-by.
SPD is asking for any information you might have on the following shootings:
- On Saturday Feb 12th at about 4:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call near Gordon and Division. The homeowner told officers he and his wife were sitting in their living room when a bullet was fired through the front window. He stated after the shot through his window, he grabbed his gun just before someone tried to break into his house through the door. Shots were exchanged between the homeowner and the suspect/s resulting in the house being struck numerous times as well as the suspect vehicle. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the shooting.
- On February 9th just after 6:30 p.m., SPD responded to the area of E. 5th Ave and S. Fiske Ave on reports of a drive-by shooting. Officers discovered three new bullet holes at a duplex, which had been the site of several prior shootings. Multiple buildings were struck, but fortunately no one was injured. Several hours later officers responded to the 3100 block of Francis on a report of another drive-by shooting. The investigation determined two suspects likely fired at least five rounds into a bedroom window while standing in the backyard. There were no injuries.