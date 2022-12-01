SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) surrounded a church at the intersection of Government and Sunset on Thursday in connection to a shooting that took place on West 16th earlier that afternoon.
According to SPD Corporal Nick Briggs, the police scene at the intersection of Government and Sunset is connected to the shooting, although he said the suspect has yet to be located.
SPD could not confirm if the shooting resulted in any injuries.
This is a breaking news story. This article will be updated as we learn more.