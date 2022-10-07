SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) sent a notice to Jewels Helping Hands (JHH) and leadership of the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) saying it has begun the process of declaring Camp Hope a nuisance property.
The letter listed the problems they have recorded at the camp, including a rise in crime that started last December. It also addresses noise complaints and fire code violations.
SPD also sent a nuisance abatement agreement, detailing what the department needs from WSDOT and JHH.
Those corrective actions include providing the city with an accurate count of people living on the property, immediately begin moving people on the property to shelters, prohibit people from remaining on or entering the property by Oct. 31 and post "No Trespassing" signs.
The abatement agreement requires all corrective actions to be completed by Oct. 31.