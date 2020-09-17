SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is issuing a scam warning regarding photo enforced infractions.
FULL RELEASE:
Recently, a Spokane City employee received the email shown below at her city email address. She questioned the validity of the notification and reached out to the Spokane Police Department (SPD) to verify the claims.
If you have committed a traffic infraction at one of the city locations that use the Photo Red/Speed system, you will be mailed an infraction, via the United States Postal Service with a City letterhead envelope, to the address listed on your vehicle registration. SPD does not send emails for the violation. If you have any doubts you should call the agency first and not click on links to pay. You can email photored@spokanepolice.org or go to the City’s website for more information about Photo Red/Speed.
After receiving a mailed notification you may mitigate or contest the infraction by mailing it back to SPD. You may pay your infraction at this website WWW.violationinfo.com. You will be required to provide the infraction number and a PIN number.
Scammers will always try to find ways to bilk hard earned money from people. You can limit your chances of becoming a victim by verifying any and all requests asking for money or payments.
The scammer email is shown below to make you aware of what is being sent out. The hyperlinks have been removed.
WHAT IT SAID:
Message intended for: ##########
Mr./Ms. #########, our traffic cameras recorded you running a red light on September 4, 2020. As such, you have been charged with a traffic citation.
You may contest this citation in court, or pay the fine online at gov-co.com/citations/payonline. You may do so no sooner than September 17, 2020, and no later than September 21, 2020.
Thank you for your attention,
Department of Transportation
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.