Spokane Police Department K9 'Zeus' retiring after 1,500 deployments

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department's (SPD) K9 "Zeus" is retiring on Monday after more than 1,500 deployments since his career started in 2015.
Zeus will spend his retirement with his handler, officer Todd Belitz and lead the life of a pet.
Zeus completed nearly 2,900 training hours, did more than 100 public demonstrations and located or apprehended 399 suspects.
On Wednesday, SPD K9 unit members will travel to Alabama to test and select Zeus' replacement and another dog. As it stands, SPD has six K9s.