SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department has confirmed that Officer Nathan Nash, who is facing a second-degree rape accusation, has been laid off.
The Department confirmed the news on Thursday, December 12.
Nash was initially accused by a victim of domestic violence, who Nash visited as part of an investigation. After the investigation went public, two other women came forward with accusations of inappropriate contact with Nash.
He was arrested back on November 22 and released the following day.Through his attorney and during his first court appearance, Nash has denied all the charges against him.
His trial is set for February 18, 2020.
According to Spokane Police, if Nash is exonerated of the charges and if he's cleared during an internal investigation, he could be rehired by the department.
