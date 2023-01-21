The Spokane Police Department Major Crimes Unit is investigating a possible murder-suicided after an elderly couple was found dead in their home on Jan. 20.  

According to the Spokane Police Department, medics found the couple while responding to a medical call.

In their initial investigation, detectives have determined that the couple died from a possible murder-suicide. The identity of the couple will be released by the medical examiner when they determine the time is right. 

The Spokane Police Department Major Crimes Unit will continue the investigation. 

